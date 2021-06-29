Seven locals selected for World Junior Summer Showcase

Matt Beniers skates for Team USA vs. Finland at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. (Getty Images)

Seven New England players have made the USA Hockey roster for the 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase.

The weeklong event at the end of July will help USA Hockey choose its roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship that takes place in December and January in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The upcoming WJC will be made up mostly of players born in 2002 and 2003, although a few countries could choose to include 2004s and '05s.

The World Junior Summer Showcase, held at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., also will feature teams from Finland and Sweden. In the past, the Canadians have sent a team, but that country appears to be forgoing the event in 2021 due to complications with the coronavirus.