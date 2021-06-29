New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Seven locals selected for World Junior Summer Showcase

By

Matt Beniers skates for Team USA vs. Finland at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. (Getty Images)

Seven New England players have made the USA Hockey roster for the 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase.

The weeklong event at the end of July will help USA Hockey choose its roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship that takes place in December and January in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The upcoming WJC will be made up mostly of players born in 2002 and 2003, although a few countries could choose to include 2004s and '05s.

The World Junior Summer Showcase, held at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., also will feature teams from Finland and Sweden. In the past, the Canadians have sent a team, but that country appears to be forgoing the event in 2021 due to complications with the coronavirus.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Projecting USA Hockey’s roster for 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

USA Hockey will select its team for the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup starting this Thursday. The 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, taking place Aug. 2-8 in…
Read More

New Englanders at USA Hockey Select 17 Festival

Twenty-eight players from New England will be at the upcoming USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp that begins Thursday at Northtown Center in Amherst,…
Read More

Recruiting: Boston University commits Ty Gallagher

Boston University has received a commitment from USA Hockey NTDP U-18 defenseman Ty Gallagher, as first reported by NEHJ contributor Mark Divver. Gallagher, a former…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter