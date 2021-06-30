New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Scouting report: How 5 young USHL forwards can raise their game

By

Thayer Academy right wing Mikey Stenberg is a Penn State commit. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Although the USHL tends to be generally older on average than other comparable junior leagues in North America, the New England region was well represented during the 2020-21 season.

This series on the more impactful area players competing in the USA’s only tier 1 league continues with a closer look at five forwards from the 2003 and 2004 birth years. All five played USHL games, and are ranked based on performance and long-term projection, even though the sample sizes for several were not as comprehensive as others.

All five are expected to return to the USHL for their respective clubs, where we could see a considerable jump in production given their talent and overall potential.

We will be back to rank the ’03 and ’04 defenders later this week.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Five USHL defensemen to track in 2021-22

New England Hockey Journal's recap of New England players who competed in the USHL during the 2020-21 season continues with a look at five of…
Read More

Why you should watch these five USHL forwards in 2021-22

The 2020-21 hockey season was a turbulent one because of the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but several players in the USA's only Tier…
Read More

Projecting USA Hockey’s roster for 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

USA Hockey will select its team for the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup starting this Thursday. The 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, taking place Aug. 2-8 in…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter