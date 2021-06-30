Scouting report: How 5 young USHL forwards can raise their game

Thayer Academy right wing Mikey Stenberg is a Penn State commit. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Although the USHL tends to be generally older on average than other comparable junior leagues in North America, the New England region was well represented during the 2020-21 season.

This series on the more impactful area players competing in the USA’s only tier 1 league continues with a closer look at five forwards from the 2003 and 2004 birth years. All five played USHL games, and are ranked based on performance and long-term projection, even though the sample sizes for several were not as comprehensive as others.

All five are expected to return to the USHL for their respective clubs, where we could see a considerable jump in production given their talent and overall potential.

We will be back to rank the ’03 and ’04 defenders later this week.