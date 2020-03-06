Ryan McGuire determined to make name for himself

Belmont Hill’s Ryan McGuire is ranked 139th among North American skaters for the 2020 NHL Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Ryan McGuire is on a mission to create his own legacy. And at the rate the 17-year-old center is going, the player known around hockey rinks as “Pierre McGuire’s son” might accomplish that goal sooner rather than later.

While Pierre continues to grace television screens as an analyst on NBC Sports hockey telecasts, Ryan is in the midst of his third season on the varsity team at Belmont Hill School, where the New Canaan, Conn., resident is again performing at a high level.

“When I’m on top of my game, I’m not thinking,” Ryan said. “I’m winning faceoffs and being responsible in the defensive zone. I’m shooting the puck, using my quick release. I’m dominating the puck in the corners and finding open lanes for my teammates. I have to be moving my feet, too. That’s a big thing that I focus on.”