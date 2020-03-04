Breaking down his game: Tabor Heaslip

Tabor Heaslip prides himself in being a strong two-way center. (Hobie Jamison/AOF)

This season, the dominant teams in prep school hockey were the ones with balanced scoring, rolling more than one line to generate offense.

This is particularly evident when you look at the most recent New England Hockey Journal Coaches Poll results, which lists Avon Old Farms, Lawrence Academy, Salisbury and Dexter Southfield as the top four.

Other than Lawrence, which has Riley Duran pulling the trigger on a regular basis, none of those teams have a singularly dominant scorer. Outside of the top 10, though, you have Jack Dempsey of Dexter Southfield, and just below him, Tabor Heaslip of Avon Old Farms.