Prep Schools

Ryan Bourque named Cushing boys head coach

Ryan Bourque spent nine seasons in the AHL. (Gregory Vasil/Getty Images)

Less than one month after Paul Pearl left Cushing to become the next Dexter Southfield athletic director, the Penguins have found their next boss.

Ryan Bourque (Topsfield, Mass.) was announced as the next head coach of Cushing on Tuesday afternoon.

Bourque has an extensive history at Cushing. The 5-foot-9, speedy winger played two seasons in Ashburnham, Mass., capping things off with a 50-point campaign in 2006-07 before heading to the U.S. National Team Development Program for two seasons. His older brother, Chris, played at Cushing before him.

And yes — his father is Ray Bourque.

