Paul Pearl spent the last three seasons as head coach of Cushing boys hockey. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There's been quite the shake-up in the prep hockey universe.

Dexter Southfield announced that former Cushing boys hockey coach Paul Pearl will be its next athletic director.

Pearl has an extensive career in coaching hockey. The Winthrop, Mass., native began his coaching career as an assistant coach at UConn from 1992-94, before moving on to Holy Cross. There, he was head coach for 19 seasons.

In 2014, he transitioned to Harvard to become the associate head coach and in 2018, he moved to the same position at Boston University.