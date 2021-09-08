RinkWise podcast with New England Hockey Journal’s Kirk Luedeke debuts

"New England Hockey Journal’s RinkWise” podcast will deliver inspiring, informative and insightful hockey talk.

MILTON, Mass. — Seamans Media, the leader in regional sports media, is excited to announce the launch of its newest podcast, “New England Hockey Journal’s RinkWise,” which will be hosted by Kirk Luedeke, the editor of New England Hockey Journal and hockeyjournal.com.

Like all Seamans Media platforms, “New England Hockey Journal’s RinkWise” will deliver inspiring, informative and insightful hockey talk for serious hockey players and their supporters to help further their development throughout their careers. Listeners will hear from hockey influencers and leaders at all levels, delivering advice and direction like you’ve never heard before.

“Kirk Luedeke is a brilliant hockey mind. Listeners will truly appreciate his interviews, insight and analysis as they navigate their hockey path,” said Seamans Media founder and president Eric Seamans. “RinkWise will allow our dedicated audience to engage with our audio content in an intimate setting and enjoy a weekend of hockey drive-time listening,”

Podcasts typically will be dropped every Friday morning. They can be accessed at all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and at hockeyjournal.com/podcast.

The guest for the debut episode is New England Hockey Journal writer Mark Divver, who will join Luedeke to analyze the summer prospect scene, upcoming college seasons and players in Bruins development camp.

Luedeke has been a contributor to New England Hockey Journal since 2000, serving as features writer and prospects analyst. He joined the Seamans Media team full time in June as the editor of its hockey brand, overseeing New England Hockey Journal and New York Hockey Journal magazines, and hockeyjournal.com and nyhockeyjournal.com websites.

He also has been involved in hockey as a scout and talent evaluator for more than 15 years in the USHL and QMJHL. For the past four years, he was the assistant general manager and director of hockey operations for the USHL’s Omaha Lancers. His duties included scouting, direct input to the head coach/GM and other administrative tasks associated with the day-to-day operations of a team in the USA’s only Tier 1 junior hockey league.

Luedeke served in the U.S. Army for 24 years as an armor and public affairs officer, retiring from active duty in 2018 after numerous stateside and overseas posts.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to host New England Hockey Journal’s RinkWise podcast,” said Luedeke. “Providing compelling, informative, first-hand insights from some of the brightest and most experienced hockey minds will be the podcast’s top priority. I look forward to bringing that knowledge to our listeners each week so that we can all learn something new together.”

“New England Hockey Journal’s RinkWise” is the latest podcast in the Seamans Media Podcast Network. Others are “New England Lacrosse Journal’s Chasing The Goal” and “The New England Baseball Journal Podcast,” with podcasts devoted to soccer and skiing coming this fall.

For advertising opportunities, please contact Dan Africk (dan.africk@seamansmedia.com) or Nick Williams (nick@seamansmedia.com) at 617-773-9955.