Seamans Media welcomes Kirk Luedeke as Hockey managing editor

Veteran scout and prospects analyst Kirk Luedeke has been named managing editor for Hockey at Seamans Media. (Mike Zhe)

MILTON, Mass. – Seamans Media, the region’s leader in specialized sports content, announces the hiring of Kirk Luedeke as managing editor of its hockey properties.

Luedeke will oversee two websites – hockeyjournal.com and nyhockeyjournal.com – and serve as editor of the New England Hockey Journal and New York Hockey Journal magazines, which are both published six times annually. All platforms deliver insightful and compelling coverage around prospects, preps, recruiting, colleges and drafts, plus regular rankings and college commitments.

He will host the New England Hockey Journal podcast, featuring notable guests well-known to the region’s hockey scene. Podcasts drop every two weeks at hockeyjournal.com and on major podcast platforms.

He will also assist in the creation of New England Hockey Journal’s Emmy Award-nominated TV show, which airs on NESN, and introduce a new weekend feature — “Bruins Brunch” — that will provide insider notes and analysis of the NHL team and its prospects.

“It’s great to have Kirk back on the team overseeing our hockey brands as we continue to grow our multi-media company,” said founder and publisher Eric Seamans. “He will deliver journalistic integrity and in-depth analysis to our readers, viewers and listeners.”

Luedeke served in the U.S. Army for 24 years as an armor and public affairs officer, retiring from active duty in 2018 after numerous stateside and overseas posts. He is a graduate of The Citadel in Charleston. S.C.; Georgetown University in Washington D.C.; and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kans.

He originally joined New England Hockey Journal in 2000, where he served as features writer and prospects analyst for 17 seasons. He performed the same role for New York Hockey Journal from its inception in 2011 through the 2016-17 season. He covered the NHL Entry Draft for Seamans Media’s hockey brands from 2001-17.

Luedeke has been involved in hockey as a scout and talent evaluator for more than 15 years. For the past four years, he was the assistant general manager and director of hockey operations for the USHL’s Omaha Lancers. His duties included scouting, direct input to the head coach/GM and other administrative tasks associated with the day-to-day operations of a team in the USA’s only Tier 1 junior hockey league.

He resides in Nashua, N.H., and has two daughters.

