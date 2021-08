Dominic Franco completed his rookie pro season after four years at Army. (Micheline Veluvolu/Rochester Americans)

In his four years at Army West Point, Dominic Franco learned a few things about overcoming challenges, on and off the ice.

So when the Scituate, R.I., native struggled at the start of his rookie season with the Rochester Americans earlier this year, he knew what to do.

“He was in over his head at training camp and instead of letting it discourage him, he just kept working. Quietly, he went about his business,’’ said Rochester coach Seth Appert.