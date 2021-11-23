Recruiting: Will Smith makes it official with Boston College, other notable gets

St. Sebastian's product Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) of the NTDP has officially committed to Boston College. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the worst-kept secrets in the college hockey world became official late last week when Will Smith officially committed to Boston College.

The '05 from Lexington, Mass., had previously pledged to Northeastern back in May of 2019. The Junior Eagles product is in his first season with USA Hockey’s NTDP. In 16 games with the NTDP U-17 team, Smith has nine goals and 10 assists.

Smith is a power forward with skill, who is considered by many to be the best '05 in the country. On November 11, I wrote about the high probability of this happening. His commitment to Jerry York’s program furthered their dynamite recruiting class in that birth year. In committing to BC, Smith joins four NTDP teammates: right wings Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) and defensemen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian.