Recruiting: UConn lands two commits, Mountie picks Purple Eagles

Connecticut, not always known for recruiting younger players from outside of the region, has received commitments from '04 Joey Muldowney and '05 Charlie Lewinski.

Both players have competed in the region this fall with Muldowney’s Nichols Prep team coming to Marlboro for the Junior Bruins Shootout and Lewinski and his Compuware club more recently visiting the same venue for the Beantown Fall Classic.

Muldowney has 22 goals and 13 assists in 19 games for Nichols, a Buffalo, N.Y., prep school that plays a full season schedule. Muldowney is on the smaller side, but he has grown a little over the past couple of years.