Recruiting: Will Smith decommits from Northeastern

Will Smith
St. Sebastian's product Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) is back on the market for a college commitment. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Will Smith, one of the most talented 2005-born players in the country, is no longer committed to Northeastern. The Lexington, Mass., native had committed to the Huskies back in April of 2019.

Smith, in his first year with USA Hockey’s NTDP, was a longtime member of the Boston Junior Eagles and spent the 2020-21 Covid-shortened prep school season with St. Sebastian’s. In 13 games with the NTDP U17 team, he has seven goals and seven assists.

Smith has been considered one of the best '05s in the country for at least a few years now.

