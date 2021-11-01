New England Hockey Journal

College Commitments

Recruiting: BC lands NTDP goaltender Dylan Silverstein

By

Dylan Silverstein
Jerry York and his staff hope they have found another gem in NTDP U-18 goaltender Dylan Silverstein. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Boston College has had quite a run over the last decade with USA Hockey’s NTDP goaltenders. From Thatcher Demko to Joseph Woll to Spencer Knight, Jerry York’s program has continued to roll out elite goaltenders to help keep the Eagles atop Hockey East.

York and his staff hope they have found another gem in NTDP U-18 goaltender Dylan Silverstein. The Calabasas, Calif., native spent a couple of years playing hockey in the New England region before embarking on his journey with the NTDP.

In 2019-20, he played for Dexter Southfield and the Neponset Valley River Rats 16-U. He was the starting goaltender for Danny Donato’s team that lost in the NEPSAC Elite 8 final to Salisbury and helped the River Rats win the Massachusetts Hockey State Championship. As a Bantam in 2018-19, he played for the Middlesex Islanders.

