Recruiting: UNH commits NTDP’s Tyler Muszelik; Prep Hockey Conference joins fray

In 15 games with USA Hockey’s NTDP U-17 team, Tyler Muszelik has posted an .865 save percentage. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The University of New Hampshire hockey program has received a commitment from Tyler Muszelik, one of the best goaltenders in the country at his age group.

The 2004 birth-year player from Long Valley, N.J., is one of two goaltenders on USA Hockey’s NTDP U-17 team. In 15 games, he has posted an .865 save percentage. Prior to joining the NTDP, Muszelik played two seasons for the New Jersey Rockets organization.

New England Hockey Journal wrote about Muszelik on three different occasions over the past two years, including at the 2019 USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp.