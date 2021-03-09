Recruiting: St. Mark’s junior Michael Fisher commits to Princeton

Michael Fisher, a junior defenseman for St. Mark’s, is expected to join Princeton for the 2023-24 season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. Mark’s junior defenseman Michael Fisher committed to Princeton, he announced Monday.

The 2003 birth-year player is in his third year at the Southboro, Mass., prep school. While the Lions haven’t had a typical prep school season in 2020-21, head coach Carl Corazzini has attempted to showcase his players through various intrasquad scrimmages on the school’s campus.

Fisher had two goals and four assists in 18 games as a sophomore. As a freshman in 2018-19, he posted one assist in 31 games. Fisher has good size and projects as a shutdown defender at the collegiate level. As I’ve written a few times in the past, he’s raw and should continue to get better.