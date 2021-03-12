Analysis: Reviewing the past 10 Hockey East All-Rookie teams

Alex Jefferies (Lunenburg, Mass.) earned All-Rookie honors for Merrimack. (Nicholas/Fasoli/Merrimack Athletics)

Over the past 10 years, just three players have made the Hockey East All-Rookie Team after coming to college hockey straight from prep school.

When the 2020-21 Hockey East All-Rookie Team was announced, Merrimack left wing Alex Jefferies joined Boston University alums Patrick Harper and Danny O’Regan to hold that distinction. Jefferies, from Lunenburg, Mass., starred at The Gunnery from 2018-20 before heading to the Warriors.

All three share one thing in common. Jefferies was a draft pick of the New York Islanders, while Harper and O’Regan were scooped up by the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks, respectively, in the NHL draft.