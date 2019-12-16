New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: Schimek brothers commit to Providence

Bennett Schimek has committed to Providence College. (Gentry Academy)

Providence College has received a commitment from Gentry Academy 16-U center Bennett Schimek, one of the best ‘03s in the United States.

The Mendota Heights, Minn., native had previously been committed to Miami, but switched his commit to the Friars. When he gets to Providence, he’ll be joining his older brother, ’01 defenseman Will Schimek, who also committed this past week.

The younger Schimek has been tearing up the competition this season. In 19 NAPHL 16-U games, he has 29 goals and 41 assists. He’s also fared well in numerous showcases, including the USHL Fall Classic.

