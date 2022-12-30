Nate Porter has seven points in 10 games to open the season. (Rich Miyara/NH Sports Photography)

The boys prep hockey season is a month old so, naturally, it’s time to take a look back at my biggest questions heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

Fortunately, these aren’t predictions, so no crow will have to be eaten.

Some of these questions can’t possibly have been answered by now. Still, we have a pretty good idea of the answers. A full month gives us a good sense of what each team’s identity will be, though there’s still lots of time left to right ships.

AT THE START: Check out the original story from Nov. 30

Let’s dive in.