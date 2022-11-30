New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

5 biggest questions entering the boys prep hockey season

Avatar photo
By

Teddy Mutryn had 21 points in his freshman season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The boys prep hockey season is finally upon us and it’s a fun time of year. Many teams are considered contenders, while lots will use this season to build toward becoming strong contenders in the future. That all begins when the puck is dropped on the first regular season games Wednesday.

All have this in common: they want to win.

On a personal level, I’m really excited about this season because it’s my first covering prep hockey full-time for New England Hockey Journal. In my adventures around the rinks these past few months, I thoroughly enjoyed watching some of the best players from prep hockey thrive in the fall circuit. I also loved connecting with coaches, players, parents and readers and I look forward to doing a lot more of that in the coming season.

PREP SCHOOL PREVIEWS: ISL | Housatonic | Lakes | Independents 

Still, like everyone else, I have questions. There are a lot of big storylines entering this season and while these questions won’t be answered immediately, they’re things you should keep a close eye on.

Here are the five biggest questions entering the season.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Takeaways on best players in heavyweight tilt between Cushing and Dexter Southfield

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It was an epic battle of top 10 teams in prep school hockey to open the season on Wednesday afternoon at Thorndike…
Read More

Standouts from Milton Academy’s thrilling season-opening win over St. Mark’s

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. — There’s a reason the collars on Milton Academy’s white sweaters are blue. Yes, blue is the Mustangs’ primary color on their dark…
Read More

Boys prep hockey: Preseason All-NEPSAC Teams

Every winter in New England, dozens of prep school hockey players step up and make names for themselves at their respective schools and across the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter