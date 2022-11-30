5 biggest questions entering the boys prep hockey season

Teddy Mutryn had 21 points in his freshman season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The boys prep hockey season is finally upon us and it’s a fun time of year. Many teams are considered contenders, while lots will use this season to build toward becoming strong contenders in the future. That all begins when the puck is dropped on the first regular season games Wednesday.

All have this in common: they want to win.

On a personal level, I’m really excited about this season because it’s my first covering prep hockey full-time for New England Hockey Journal. In my adventures around the rinks these past few months, I thoroughly enjoyed watching some of the best players from prep hockey thrive in the fall circuit. I also loved connecting with coaches, players, parents and readers and I look forward to doing a lot more of that in the coming season.

Still, like everyone else, I have questions. There are a lot of big storylines entering this season and while these questions won’t be answered immediately, they’re things you should keep a close eye on.

Here are the five biggest questions entering the season.