Prospects: Cam Lund, Ryan Greene fortifying draft stocks in USHL

Green Bay's Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) starred at Cushing Academy before the USHL. (Cormac McInnis/Green Bay Gamblers)

One forward is American and new to juniors after leaving his home in Massachusetts to take the next step in his development. The other is Canadian and a seasoned veteran in the United States Hockey League, playing in his third season. Both have become teammates and friends but eventually will find themselves on opposing sides in the Hockey East.

Cam Lund and Ryan Greene both came out as B-rated skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary watch list, released in late October. The 'B' designation means that the NHL’s own scouting service sees the potential for them to land in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, set for July 7-8 in Montreal, the first live draft event since 2019.

Greene and Lund currently are playing in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers and bring different styles and attributes to the mix.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of New England Hockey Journal.