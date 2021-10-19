2022 draft: NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Northeastern freshman Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) was the only local player to be given an ‘A’ grade. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Twenty-three New England players made the 2021-22 NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List that was published Tuesday morning.

The annual list is meant as a guide for the league’s 32 teams when scouting players eligible for the 2022 NHL draft. As is always the case in scouting and evaluating players, opinions vary greatly on players. However, for the most part, the list is a fairly good indication, especially at the top end.

NHL Central Scouting breaks players down into A, B or C-rated prospects. A indicates a first-round grade while B are potential second or third-rounders. C suggests a player could be taken later in the draft.