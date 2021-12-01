World Juniors: Six New Englanders named to preliminary roster

Brett Berard represented the U.S. at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. (Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Six players from New England made USA Hockey’s preliminary roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship. This year’s preeminent event in junior hockey takes place from December 26, 2021, through January 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

The Americans, with Providence head coach Nate Leaman (East Greenwich, R.I.) at the helm, will look to repeat as Gold Medal champion. Leaman will be assisted by Harvard head coach Ted Donato (Scituate, Mass.) and former Providence assistants Kris Mayotte, now the head coach at Colorado College, and Steve Miller, an associate head coach at Ohio State.

A pair of New England natives, Michigan sophomore center Matt Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) and Providence sophomore left wing Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.) are returning players from the 2021 team. Both are expected to be locks for the red, white and blue.