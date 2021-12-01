New England Hockey Journal

World Juniors

World Juniors: Six New Englanders named to preliminary roster

By

Brett Berard
Brett Berard represented the U.S. at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. (Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Six players from New England made USA Hockey’s preliminary roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship. This year’s preeminent event in junior hockey takes place from December 26, 2021, through January 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

The Americans, with Providence head coach Nate Leaman (East Greenwich, R.I.) at the helm, will look to repeat as Gold Medal champion. Leaman will be assisted by Harvard head coach Ted Donato (Scituate, Mass.) and former Providence assistants Kris Mayotte, now the head coach at Colorado College, and Steve Miller, an associate head coach at Ohio State.

A pair of New England natives, Michigan sophomore center Matt Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) and Providence sophomore left wing Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.) are returning players from the 2021 team. Both are expected to be locks for the red, white and blue.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Projecting USA Hockey’s roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship

Now that USA Hockey has won gold at the 2021 World Junior Championship, attention turns to who the Americans will bring back to Edmonton and…
Read More

Why Matty Beniers will be a bright NHL star

In the end, the wait was a short one. The Seattle Kraken held the second overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and made…
Read More
Scott Morrow

College Confidential: Scott Morrow taking Hockey East by storm

Steve Morrow knew his way around the defensive zone when he played for the University of New Hampshire from 1988 to 1991. He didn’t have…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter