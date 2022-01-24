Prospects: Big performances, new risers headline busy week in prep hockey

St. Sebastian's '03 power winger Jayden Grier (Needham, Mass.) has been on fire of late. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2021-22 prep hockey season got back on track last week after coronavirus disruptions with a robust slate of games, highlighting strong showings across the circuit.

St. Sebastian’s went 3-0 to further establish their bona fides at 10-2-1 this season, getting tremendous production up front from power winger Jayden Grier (Needham, Mass.) and Nolan Joyce (Dedham, Mass.) from the back end.

Also of note in recent action is postgrad forward Jonathan Surrette (Woburn, Mass.) making a difference at Phillips Andover. He has a strong offensive game and solid details going back to the Flood-Marr holiday tournament, providing the kind of play that is attracting notice from colleges.

St. George’s had an impressive week, getting scoring from a deep, talented forward group, but also benefiting from strong play in net. In fact, goaltending across the various leagues and divisions has been a strength this year.