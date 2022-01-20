Belmont Hill's James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) celebrates a goal from earlier in the season. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SOUTHBORO, Mass. — Who said buzzer beaters are reserved for basketball games? Belmont Hill right wing James Fisher scored his second of the game with time expiring to give his team a 4-3 road win at St. Mark’s.

The Wednesday night game was well attended by NHL scouts, who made the trek to Gardner Rink to watch the Fishers battle. James, a junior from Wilmington, Mass., had two goals and one assist while Michael, a junior defenseman from Westboro, Mass. on St. Mark’s, had a goal and two assists.

James Fisher’s heroics saved Belmont Hill from a potentially disappointing game. The Sextants jumped out to a 3-0 lead before some uncharacteristic mistakes led to the Lions tying it up midway through the third period.