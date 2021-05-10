Prospect watch: USA Hockey 18-U National Championship

Defenseman Scott Morrow of Shattuck St. Mary's is a UMass commit (Paul Bryant/USA Hockey)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Several 2021 NHL draft prospects and some notable uncommitted players showcased their skill-sets at the recently completed USA Hockey 18-U National Championship at Centene Community Ice Center just outside of St. Louis.

Rochester Coalition didn’t necessarily have any NHL prospects on its roster, but several players on the national championship team helped raise their stock prior to leaving Missouri. Other top teams at the event included Boston Junior Eagles, Maine Nordiques, Mount Saint Charles, North Jersey Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite.

At the 18-U level, the discrepancy between the top teams and the also-rans is more prominent than any other age division that competes for a national championship. There just aren’t quite as many good 18-U teams with players leaving for the NTDP, USHL, NAHL and college in some instances.