Rochester Coalition scales peak at USA Hockey 18-U Nationals

Mount Saint Charles was ousted by eventual champion Rochester Coalition in Sunday’s 18-U semifinal.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — Buoyed by its strong prep school hockey contingent, Rochester Coalition claimed the USA Hockey 18-U National Championship on Monday at Centene Community Ice Center just outside of St. Louis.

Rochester Coalition went a perfect 6-0 in the tournament. Coached by Brown alum Kyle Quick, the team defeated Ohio Junior Blue Jackets, Rocky Mountain RoughRiders and Maine Nordiques in pool play. Rochester smoked Culver, 8-1, in the quarterfinals before outlasting Mount Saint Charles, 3-2, to reach Monday’s final. Rochester downed the North Jersey Avalanche, 4-2, in the championship tilt.

The team was loaded with prep stars, including many from Salisbury, Millbrook and Gunnery. St. Lawrence commit Samuel Deckhut of Salisbury led the Coalition in scoring with three goals and seven assists. The team had three committed players — Deckhut; Livingston, N.J., native David Chen (Yale); and Southington, Conn., native Dean Bauchiero (Brown). All three play for Andrew Will at Salisbury. Several other players made a name for themselves in this tournament and could be creeping closer to a commitment.