USA Hockey 14-U National Championship: Top prospects

Shattuck-St. Mary’s celebrates its 14-U title at the 2021 USA Hockey Nationals. (Al Aleman/USA Hockey)

EULESS, Texas — The top Bantam players from across the United States descended on the Dallas area over the past week to showcase their skill-sets at the 2021 USA Hockey 14-U National Championship.

Pool play took place at Children's Health StarCenter in Valley Ranch, Texas, before the event moved to Children’s Health StarCenter in Euless for the playoff action. Shattuck-St. Mary’s, the undisputed top ’06 team in the country, came away with the championship trophy, while many of its players shined.

Shattuck-St. Mary’s left wing Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) led the USA Hockey 14-U National Championship in scoring with 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points. Boston Junior Eagles right wing Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) was third in goal scoring with seven.