New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Key players, storylines to watch at Brunswick in 2021-22

By

James Shannon
Junior forward James Shannon will serve as one of the captains for the Bruins in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The prep school hockey season doesn’t begin officially until November. While there’s still a few months until puck drop, excitement for 2021-22 is picking up, nonetheless. 

After the completion of the 12th annual River Rats Jamboree earlier this week, marking the start of the fall split-season campaign, the season is now that much closer to getting underway. 

As we begin to ramp up our coverage for the coming season, New England Hockey Journal sets out to preview as many local programs as possible (2-3 per week) before the winter slate arrives. 

Without a true season in 2020-21, it’s shaping up to be a year unlike any other. Some teams will look drastically different. Others will look relatively the same. Who left and who is coming back? Will the perennial powers of the region continue to dominate or have other teams found ways to reload during the 18-month pause? This series of previews aims to answer some of those questions. 

We kick off with a look at Mike Kennedy’s program in Greenwich, Conn. Below is a list of key players and team storylines to keep an eye on at Brunswick in the months leading up to and during the 2021-22 campaign.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Matthew Choi

Coaches, players amped as normal season anticipated for 2021-22

NEPSAC sports such as baseball and lacrosse were fortunate enough to get most of their seasons played in the spring of the 2020-21 school year.…
Read More

Recruiting: Brunswick’s Lucas St. Louis commits to Harvard

Lucas St. Louis decided not to follow in the footsteps of his father, Marty, or his brother, Ryan, when deciding which college hockey program he’d…
Read More
Michael Callow

Analysis: Why you should know these ’03 and ’04 prospects

As summer hockey season concludes and we look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign, there are some individuals who have made a positive impression over the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter