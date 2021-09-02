Junior forward James Shannon will serve as one of the captains for the Bruins in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The prep school hockey season doesn’t begin officially until November. While there’s still a few months until puck drop, excitement for 2021-22 is picking up, nonetheless.

After the completion of the 12th annual River Rats Jamboree earlier this week, marking the start of the fall split-season campaign, the season is now that much closer to getting underway.

As we begin to ramp up our coverage for the coming season, New England Hockey Journal sets out to preview as many local programs as possible (2-3 per week) before the winter slate arrives.

Without a true season in 2020-21, it’s shaping up to be a year unlike any other. Some teams will look drastically different. Others will look relatively the same. Who left and who is coming back? Will the perennial powers of the region continue to dominate or have other teams found ways to reload during the 18-month pause? This series of previews aims to answer some of those questions.

We kick off with a look at Mike Kennedy’s program in Greenwich, Conn. Below is a list of key players and team storylines to keep an eye on at Brunswick in the months leading up to and during the 2021-22 campaign.