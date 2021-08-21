Analysis: Why you should know these ’03 and ’04 prospects

2004 birth year Harvard commit Michael Callow (South Boston, Mass.) is a big, rangy winger at St. Sebastian's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As summer hockey season concludes and we look ahead to the 2021-22 campaign, there are some individuals who have made a positive impression over the past several months and bring intriguing potential to the table.

Whether looking at NCAA committed 2022 NHL draft hopeful prospects like Nobles forward Ben MacDonald and defenseman Michael Fisher (St. Mark's), or a rising uncommitted forward in Riley Fitzgerald (Boston Hockey Academy), there is no shortage of players in the region who warrant mention.

This feature takes a look at some players at every position in the ’03 and ’04 birth years who are trending in the right direction and are worth tracking in the new season. The list is based on live viewings at various summer events. Many of them will be in prep hockey and on split-season fall teams, while a few others will compete at the Midget AAA level.