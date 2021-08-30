Recruiting: Mid Fairfield and Brunswick’s Lucas St. Louis commits to Harvard

Lucas St. Louis was a member of the 2021 New England District-winning Mid Fairfield 15O squad., coached by Martin St. Louis.

Lucas St. Louis decided not to follow in the footsteps of his father, Marty, or his brother, Ryan, when deciding which college hockey program he’d play for in a couple of years.

The `05 from Riverside, Conn., committed to Harvard, it was announced Thursday. Lucas’ father played at Vermont before his legendary NHL career and his older brother is a freshman at Northeastern.

The younger St. Louis had quite a few options of his own, but chose Ted Donato’s program. St. Louis is a mobile, offensive-minded, puck-moving defenseman.