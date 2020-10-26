Prep coaches explore options after Founders League scrubs winter season

Celebrations like this Avon Old Farms 2017 scene won't happen for Founders League schools this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Founders League, one of New England’s premier prep leagues comprised of 11 teams, mostly in Connecticut, has canceled all interscholastic competition for the 2020-21 winter season, citing lingering concerns over the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced in a statement released on Friday.

In the release, the league cited, “prioritizing community health, safety and well-being” as the reason behind the unanimous decision to call off the winter season.

The decision came just days after New Hampshire, followed by Massachusetts, put a two-week, statewide shutdown on all hockey-related activities following a slew of COVID-19 cluster outbreaks reportedly stemming from the sport. As a result, all indoor ice rinks in both states were ordered to close — most significantly affecting the youth level. Although select rinks in Connecticut have been shut for cleaning, the state, as of Monday, had yet to enact any sort of statewide hockey restrictions.