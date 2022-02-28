Opening Shift: Revitalized BC gets back on track, other NCAA takeaways

Marc McLaughlin (North Billerica, Mass.) and fellow BC teammates returned from the Olympics within the past week. (Getty Images)

Boston College is used to locking up trophies at this time of the year.

The Eagles have won 12 Hockey East regular-season championships under legendary head coach Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.), including at least a share of five of the previous six. While it won’t be hoisting the Bertagna Trophy a week from now, York’s club knows that this is the time to get it right.

BC improved to 8-12-3 in Hockey East play with Sunday’s 3-1 win over archrival and No. 13 Boston University, its second victory in as many weekends following a 12-game winless streak.