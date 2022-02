Hockey East’s leading freshman scorer Scott Morrow (Darien, Conn.) has 10-17-27 in 29 games. (Thom Kendall/UMass Athletics)

Over and over again, a few programs around Hockey East seemingly kept making the mistake of bringing players in before they were ready.

It hardly ever works, and the 2021-22 Hockey East freshman scoring statistics prove that.

With two weekends left in the regular season, 15 rookies have hit the double-digit mark in scoring. Looking into the age and playing history of those 15 players tells a lot about the need to not rush to college hockey.