College Confidential: Alex Jefferies boosting surging Warriors after healthy scratch

By

Alex Jefferies
Alex Jefferies has 6-3-9 in his last seven games and 9-11-20 in 29 games overall. (Photo by Jim Stankiewicz/Merrimack Athletics)

As hard as it was to swallow at the time, sitting out a game as a healthy scratch early in the season turned out to be good for Merrimack sophomore winger Alex Jefferies.

Jefferies was not in the lineup at Boston College on Nov. 6. “He wasn’t good at the beginning of the year,’’ coach Scott Borek said this week.

Looking back, Jefferies acknowledges that Borek made the right call, but that’s not how he felt in the moment.

“At first I was really upset and sort of blaming everyone else. But then once you take a second, you realize you’re not playing well. You realize that pretty quick,’’ said Jefferies, a Lunenberg, Mass., native who was picked in the fourth round by the New York Islanders in 2020.

