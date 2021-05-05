NTDP Evaluation Camp set for next week, will feature numerous New Englanders

Dexter Southfield's Will Vote just wrapped up his first season at Dexter Southfield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp will take place next week in Plymouth, Mich. The four-day event at USA Hockey Arena runs from Monday through Thursday and will feature the country’s top 2005-born hockey players, who are hoping to make the NTDP U-17 team for the 2021-22 season.

USA Hockey NTDP director of player personnel Kevin Reiter, NTDP assistant director of player personnel Rod Braceful, and several area scouts have come up with a list of ’05s who are under consideration for the prestigious program.

The NTDP Evaluation Camp usually takes place in March, but it was pushed back approximately 45 days this year, due to complications with the coronavirus. Six players from New England and several others with ties to the region will be at the selection camp.