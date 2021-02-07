Three third-period goals lift Dexter Southfield past Pope Francis

Dexter Southfield’s Matt Copponi is a Merrimack College commit (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Dexter Southfield scored three unanswered goals in the third period to come from behind and defeat Pope Francis by a score of 4-2 on Friday night at Thorndike Rink.

With the score tied 1-1 heading into the third period, Ryan Shaw gave Pope Francis its second lead of the game. However, it was short lived, as the home team answered with goals from Connor Blanchard, Vincent Gould and Joe Hurton.

Brandon Spaulding had given Pope Francis a 1-0 lead in the first period before Dexter Southfield’s Donovan O’Neill evened the score with a power-play tally. It was a fairly even game, despite Dexter Southfield holding a large advantage in terms of depth of talent.