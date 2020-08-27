NextGen AAA players after their Beantown Summer Classic championship in Exeter, N.H., in early August

History was made in Exeter, N.H., earlier this month, as an all-minority team led by former NHL players Bryce Salvador and Mike Grier appeared in the Beantown Summer Classic — and won it.

Sponsored by the NextGen AAA Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring and hockey programs to underprivileged youth and underserved communities, the team dressed 20 black and Hispanic players from the United States, Canada and Great Britain.

In the 17th edition of the annual summer showcase, which ran from Aug. 8-11, NextGen scorched the pro division of the invitation-only tournament en route to a 4-2 finals victory, going undefeated on the weekend in front of an audience that regularly attracts pro scouts.