Game action from the The Rinks at Exeter 2005 Development Camp (Jeff Cox/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — The Rinks at Exeter 2005 Development Camp took place in early August, bringing quite a few good prospects from the birth year together for a two-day showcase.

The event lost some good players, due to Canadians not being allowed to cross the border. However, there were still some very good prospects from New England and a few other notable standouts from across the country. NTDP assistant director of player personnel Rod Braceful and former Dartmouth and New Hampshire assistant Dave Lassonde coached the teams in game action.

Below is an All-Camp team made up of the top three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender followed by a list of other noteworthy performers.