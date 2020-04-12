News: Swayman wins Richter, Perunovich wins Hobey Baker

Jeremy Swayman had an award-winning season for Maine. (Getty Images)

Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman fell short of winning the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, but took home the Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goaltender.

Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich claimed college hockey’s top individual honor. Perunovich is the sixth UMD player to win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, joining Tom Kurvers (1984), Bill Watson (1985), Chris Marinucci (1994), Junior Lessard (2004), and Jack Connolly (2012).

Perunovich, a two-time NCAA champion during his first two seasons at UMD, is also a deserving winner. The Hibbing, Minn., native has signed a NHL entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues after a stellar three-year career in Duluth. He had six goals and 34 assists in 34 games this winter, and amassed 105 points in just 115 career games.