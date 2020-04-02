New England Hockey Journal

College

Cox: Swayman best of Hobey Baker final three

By

Jeremy Swayman has been named to the final three for the Hobey Baker. (University of Maine)

University of Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman is one of three Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalists, it was announced Thursday morning.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native had a .939 save percentage while leading the Black Bears to a home ice spot and potential NCAA Tournament berth, before the Coronavirus put a halt to the college hockey season.

Swayman, who signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on March 17, is up for college hockey’s top individual award alongside North Dakota junior right Jordan Kawaguchi and Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich.

