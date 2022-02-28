NEPSAC playoffs: Fields, matchups set for prep hockey tournaments

Revelin Mack and the KUA Wildcats (27-2-1) are the No. 1 seed in the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The fields and quarterfinal matchups have been set for the three New England Prep School Athletic Council postseason tournaments.

The Stuart/Corkery Elite 8, Martin/Earl Large School and Piatelli/Simmons Small School will all be contested over the coming week with the three champions crowned next Sunday. All games will be held at the campus sites of the higher seed.

Kimball Union secured the top seed of the Elite 8 Tournament while Brunswick and St. Mark’s are the first seeds in the Large School and Small School tournaments, respectively. With the first prep school champions set to be crowned since 2020 right before Covid halted much of the sporting world, there is no shortage of storylines now that the tournament seeds and matchups have been determined.