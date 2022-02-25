Recruiting: Uncommitted prep hockey prospects primed for playoff action

Mick Frechette (Weston, Mass.) and older brother Fitz have been two of Dexter’s more impactful players. (NH Sports Photography)

With the last few games in the 2021-22 prep hockey regular-season schedule being played this weekend, it’s time for a quick look at a few uncommitted players who have played well in recent viewings. Although the prep hockey playoff field has not yet been decided, these individuals look to be a good bet to prove their mettle next week with the stakes much higher.

Additionally, Boston College landed an excellent goaltender and future NHL draft selection in Northwood School’s Jan Korec.

After taking in some recent prep games, the focus is on a group of area players who have stood out in those games, and are at least making a case for college hockey offers. We’ll also break down Korec’s successful season and why he will be a major factor in the Hockey East whenever he lands with the Eagles.