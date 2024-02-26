Groton sophomore Tina Scalese currently sits third in scoring in the NEPSAC. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The postseason is finally here in girls prep hockey.

The NEPSAC released its tournament brackets for the 2024 Chuck Vernon Elite 8, Patsy Odden Large School and Dorothy Howard Small School Tournaments late Saturday night. Click or tap here for the full brackets.

Groton and New Hampton, who each flirted with the Elite 8 at various points this season, seem like the clear two front-runners in the Small School field.

But as we know, absolutely nothing is guaranteed this time of year. Perhaps No. 6 Rivers, who is red-hot of late, can make some noise. They did just that in 2022, winning it all as the No. 5 seed.

Let's break down each team in the 2024 NEPSAC girls Small School Tournament.