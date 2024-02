Shawn Leary is a leader for Lawrence Academy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Of the three NEPSAC boys hockey postseason brackets, the Large School Tournament might be the most unpredictable field.

Almost all eight teams had paths to the Elite 8 in the final month of the season.

Nobles finished as the No. 1 seed, while Lawrence Academy, Dexter Southfield and Deerfield rounded out the top four seeds.

Let's break down each of the eight teams.

Click or tap here for the full Large School bracket