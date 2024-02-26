NEPSAC boys Elite 8 Tournament: Breaking down every team

It's the top postseason tournament in boys prep hockey — the Elite 8.
The eight best teams in the region will begin a gauntlet of games, with the quarterfinals on Wednesday, the semifinals on Saturday and the championship on Sunday at Harvard.
It's no surprise to see Kimball Union grab the No. 1 spot, with Cushing, Brunswick and Avon Old Farms following. All four will host quarterfinal games.
Let's break every team down and see who could finish on Sunday, March 3holding a trophy above their head.