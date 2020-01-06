New England Hockey Journal

College

NEHJ’s three stars of the weekend

By

Aerin Frankel had an amazing performance over the weekend. (Northeastern)

We had a bounty of good action over the weekend, coming off the holiday break.

Mount Saint Charles of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, beat St. Andrew's of Aurora, Ontario, in the final of the True Prep Cup, 3-1, on Sunday. Ethan Pearson starred in nets for the Saints. The tournament, in its first year, brought together teams in a tournament-style format, meaning those that kept winning kept going toward the championship while teams that lost went to the B bracket. Judging by most reports, the tournament was well-run and a good showcase for the talents at hand.

At the E.B. Watkins Championship held at Cushing Academy, we had another big final, with Dexter Southfield losing 5-4 to fellow Coaches Poll top-10er Lawrence. Cushing won the third-place game, 5-1 over Thayer. Elsewhere, Milton beat Pomfret, 2-1, to win the Joshua Weeks tournament at Tabor.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Moran switches commitment to St. Lawrence

Thayer Academy alum Reilly Moran has a new college hockey destination after switching his commitment from Army to St. Lawrence. The ’00 right-shot forward from…
Read More

Driven ex-Salisbury forward Capone working way up prospect rankings

Nick Capone couldn’t believe it. Truthfully, the 18-year-old from East Haven, Conn., still thinks it’s too crazy to be true. But there it is, for…
Read More

BC High powers way past Framingham

DORCHESTER, Mass. -- BC High showed it won’t give up its crown easily. The two-time defending Super 8 champion defeated Framingham, 2-1, in Thursday night’s…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter