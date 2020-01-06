NEHJ’s three stars of the weekend

Aerin Frankel had an amazing performance over the weekend. (Northeastern)

We had a bounty of good action over the weekend, coming off the holiday break.

Mount Saint Charles of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, beat St. Andrew's of Aurora, Ontario, in the final of the True Prep Cup, 3-1, on Sunday. Ethan Pearson starred in nets for the Saints. The tournament, in its first year, brought together teams in a tournament-style format, meaning those that kept winning kept going toward the championship while teams that lost went to the B bracket. Judging by most reports, the tournament was well-run and a good showcase for the talents at hand.

At the E.B. Watkins Championship held at Cushing Academy, we had another big final, with Dexter Southfield losing 5-4 to fellow Coaches Poll top-10er Lawrence. Cushing won the third-place game, 5-1 over Thayer. Elsewhere, Milton beat Pomfret, 2-1, to win the Joshua Weeks tournament at Tabor.