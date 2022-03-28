New England Hockey Journal

College

NCAA regionals: New England teams shut out of Frozen Four, top prospects on NHL radars

By

Bobby Trivigno is expected to sign a NHL deal soon, possibly with the N.Y. Rangers. (Photo by Chris Tucci/UMass Athletics)

WORCESTER, Mass. – It was heartbreak for the two New England entrants at the 2022 NCAA Hockey Tournament’s Worcester Regional on Friday. Both Northeastern and UMass lost in overtime to Western Michigan and Minnesota, respectively, to end their seasons.

It was similar disappointment for the other local teams competing in this year’s NCAA Tournament as UMass Lowell, Harvard, American International and Quinnipiac lost in regionals played in Loveland, Colo., and Allentown, Pa. The River Hawks bowed out to Denver, the Crimson were taken out by Minnesota State, and the Yellow Jackets and Bobcats were ousted by Michigan.

The only New England team to win a game at the 2022 NCAA Tournament was Quinnipiac, the ECAC Hockey regular season champion. The Bobcats defeated St. Cloud State, 5-4, in the first round at the Allentown Regional before losing, 7-4, to Michigan in the regional final.

