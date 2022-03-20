NCAA Hockey Tournament field announced

AIC head coach Eric Lang has guided the Yellow Jackets to four straight regular-season titles. (Bob Blanchard)

Six college hockey teams from New England will compete in this year’s NCAA Division 1 Hockey Tournament with hopes of winning it all at the 2022 Frozen Four at the TD Garden in Boston.

Quinnipiac, UMass, UMass Lowell, Northeastern, Harvard and American International are the six teams from the region with a shot at winning the national championship on April 9. The tournament begins this Thursday with regionals in Albany, N.Y., Loveland, Colo., Allentown, Pa., and Worcester, Mass.

Michigan is the first overall seed in the tournament while Minnesota State, Western Michigan and Denver are the other top seeds at their respective regionals. Quinnipiac, winner of the ECAC Hockey regular season championship, is the highest ranked New England entrant and gained the second seed at the Allentown, Pa., Regional.