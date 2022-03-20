Hockey East takeaways: UMass goes back-to-back as champion

UMass' Bobby Trivigno skates with the 2021 national championship trophy, and followed up with as 2022 Hockey East playoff MVP. Getty Images)

BOSTON – Remember when some pundits and rival fans said UMass was a one-hit wonder that would slide back into abyss once Hobey Baker Award winner Cale Makar turned pro after two seasons in Amherst?

Since then the Minutemen have won the 2021 NCAA Championship and are now back-to-back Hockey East champions after Saturday’s 2-1 overtime victory over Connecticut. Greg Carvel and his staff have proven they’re far more than a one player program.

Hockey East Tournament MVP Bobby Trivigno had the game-tying goal in regulation then had the primary assist on Aaron Bohlinger’s overtime tally. The Setauket, N.Y., native had a goal in all three playoff games for the Minutemen. Trivigno, the Hockey East Player of the Year and a Hobey Baker Award Finalist, is a fun player to watch. He’s around the puck each shift and plays the game right on the edge. Trivigno enters the NCAA Tournament with 20 goals and 28 assists in 35 games played.