Lynnfield's Drew Damiani recently celebrated his 100th point with coach Jon Gardner. (Lynnfield Hockey)

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Lynnfield overcame a sluggish start to pick up a 4-2 road win over Triton on Wednesday afternoon at Henry Graf Rink.

Triton took leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but the undefeated Pioneers roared back with three unanswered goals to remain atop the MIAA power rankings for Division 3.

The Pioneers now stand at 10-0-1 while Triton dropped to 6-4-2.

Here's a full recap and standouts from the matchup.